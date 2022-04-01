ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 176,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,491,082 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $20.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

