ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.28 ($20.08).

PSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

PSM opened at €11.59 ($12.74) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

