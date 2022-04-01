Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Lowered to €17.00 at Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 1,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

