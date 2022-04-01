PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)
