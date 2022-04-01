PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Up 7.4%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.08. 13,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 695,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

