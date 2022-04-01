Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.81

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $24.29. Pulmonx shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 4 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $948.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 128,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

