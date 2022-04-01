Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,462. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

