Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PSTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,462. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pure Storage (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
