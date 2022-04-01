Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Up 4.8%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 689,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 864,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

