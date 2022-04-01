PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $76.61 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.