Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

BK stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

