Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,728,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

