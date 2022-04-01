Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

