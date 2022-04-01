Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.19. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $326.09 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.