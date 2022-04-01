Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Reduced by Piper Sandler

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

