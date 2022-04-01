Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted by Analyst

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

SPWH opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $469.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

