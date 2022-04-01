Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.40 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

