QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 19,719,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

