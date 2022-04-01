QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,686,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. City State Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $5,260,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

