Quant Price Reaches $142.18 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Quant has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $46.85 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $142.18 or 0.00306250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.87 or 0.01382563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.