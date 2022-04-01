Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and $49,720.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,278.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.17 or 0.07440098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00270219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00815702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00101904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00471784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00409680 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,125,163 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

