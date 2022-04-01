QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.86 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $73.79 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $225.58 or 0.00494324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

