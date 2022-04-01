Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

