RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RADA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 361,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,881. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.