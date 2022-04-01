Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 5.6%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 58,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 53,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.66 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)
