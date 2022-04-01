Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

NYSE:RFL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 336,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Rafael has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the third quarter worth $60,792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the third quarter worth $8,780,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rafael in the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

