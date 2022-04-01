Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $50.26 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $50.26 million and $902,030.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.02 or 0.07367056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.43 or 0.99849976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

