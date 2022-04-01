Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $860,229.01 and approximately $11,197.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,248.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.67 or 0.07441701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00270385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00817515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00102103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00470679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00409680 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,963,771 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.