RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 533,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
