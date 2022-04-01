Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H.B. Fuller (FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – H.B. Fuller is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – H.B. Fuller had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – H.B. Fuller had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – H.B. Fuller was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

3/25/2022 – H.B. Fuller is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – H.B. Fuller was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

FUL opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

