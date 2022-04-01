Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATN International (ATNI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) recently:

3/31/2022 – ATN International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – ATN International had its price target lowered by analysts at BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

