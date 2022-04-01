Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI):

3/31/2022 – Intrepid Potash is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

3/22/2022 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2022 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2022 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/4/2022 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2022 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE IPI traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

