Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 91 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,482.20.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

