Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 2,006,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.44 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

