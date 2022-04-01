RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, RED has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $518,370.79 and approximately $1,969.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00271206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

