Redd Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.60 or 1.00036858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

