Redpanda Earth Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.14 million and $159,447.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.02 or 0.07367056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.43 or 0.99849976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

