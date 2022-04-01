Refinable Market Capitalization Achieves $4.18 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Refinable has a market cap of $4.18 million and $745,342.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.57 or 0.07333320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,394.03 or 1.00107600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

