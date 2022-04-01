Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $23.36 million and $295,208.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $121.09 or 0.00258664 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 192,956 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

