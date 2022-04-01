Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 201,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.56. 374,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

