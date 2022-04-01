Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,831 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $21.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Renren alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.