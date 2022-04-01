Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $188.09

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $188.09, but opened at $182.94. Repligen shares last traded at $188.69, with a volume of 540 shares changing hands.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,881,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

