REPO Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. REPO has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $292,960.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

