Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

3/30/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($25.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.00 ($23.08) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/17/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.50 ($23.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/16/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.40 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/16/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2022 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.50 ($23.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FRA GYC opened at €18.12 ($19.91) on Friday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.71.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

