Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VSE (VSEC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – VSE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – VSE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/11/2022 – VSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – VSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00.

3/11/2022 – VSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $65.00.

3/10/2022 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

VSEC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,086. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in VSE by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

