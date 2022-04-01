ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $242.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

