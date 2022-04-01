ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.