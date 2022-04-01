Reviewing Inuvo (INUV) and The Competition

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inuvo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Inuvo Competitors -16.50% -2,408.72% -4.21%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inuvo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo Competitors 146 597 645 12 2.37

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 79.96%. Given Inuvo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inuvo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million -$7.60 million -6.86 Inuvo Competitors $1.14 billion $254.69 million 3.30

Inuvo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inuvo peers beat Inuvo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

