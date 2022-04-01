Reviewing NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|L3Harris Technologies
|1
|3
|8
|0
|2.58
|NextNav
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|L3Harris Technologies
|10.36%
|13.26%
|7.39%
|NextNav
|N/A
|-219.22%
|-20.11%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|L3Harris Technologies
|$17.81 billion
|2.74
|$1.85 billion
|$9.11
|27.79
|NextNav
|$760,000.00
|963.08
|-$144.67 million
|N/A
|N/A
L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.
Risk and Volatility
L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
