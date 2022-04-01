RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.65.

Shares of RH stock opened at $326.09 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.33 and its 200-day moving average is $523.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in RH by 279.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 62.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.