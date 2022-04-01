RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $700.00. The stock traded as low as $318.26 and last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 9558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.09.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

